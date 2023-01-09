Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument

article

A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.

"Gun violence needs to stop in Macomb County and be fully eliminated entirely," Prosecutor Pete Lucido said.

Someone who also lived in the park called authorities the morning of the shooting because they heard a child screaming, and a man was bleeding nearby. Authorities said the child was unharmed and was turned over to their father, who was at work at the time.

After the shooting, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said they had been called to the home numerous times in the past year. The man who was killed had a pending court case for domestic violence stemming from a September arrest. A condition of his bond was no contact with the woman.

Wadlington is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Her bond was set at $1 million.