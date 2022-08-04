Macomb County woman & child found dead inside home, no signs of foul play

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman and a girl who were found dead inside a Macomb home on Wednesday.

The MCSO said they are investigating the mysterious deaths of the woman and a young girl after being called to a home on Downing Street for a welfare check.

The sheriff has not released many details about the woman or the girl, aside from saying the girl is a juvenile.

According to the sheriff's office, there are no signs indicating foul play but they are currently waiting on the medical examiner's findings.

No other details were released.