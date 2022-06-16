Macomb County woman wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

article

A 21-year-old Macomb County woman won $2 million on a Michigan Lottery ticket she bought in Jackson.

"Every time I am in a different town, I like to buy a couple Lottery tickets," said the woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I scratched the ticket when I got in my car and when I saw I’d won $2 million, I felt like I couldn’t breathe because I was in such shock. It was an unbelievable feeling!"

The woman bought the $80 Million Cash Payout ticket at Parnall Food Mart at 1000 West Parnall Rd.

She chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million, and said she plans to invest the money.