Macomb Township man arrested in underwear as drugs, guns are seized in DEA raids

It was an unusual drug bust as a man was taken by DEA agents from his Macomb Township home in his underwear last week.

A bystander’s camera was rolling as the feds took Zijad Balic into custody. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking after a trio of raids at his business and home.

A taskforce executed search warrants at Balic’s logistics company Northwest Transportation.

The feds hit an office he rents at a commercial building on Eight Mile in Warren and according to a criminal complaint they found a half kilogram of cocaine packaged in five plastic bags, several pounds of marijuana, and roughly 100 amphetamine pills packed in six more bags.

The feds also searched his office on Hayes in Macomb Township.

"Two cop cars, one cop got out, first started talking to him," said witness Courtnie Folger. "And then all of a sudden we noticed another k9 dog was getting out of the car and walked in there."

Folger works next door in the strip mall.

"Oh it’s very scary, we’re a pretty laid back, pretty good town," she said.

The complaint says agents also found firearms and police placards for bulletproof vests during the raids.

Balic was arraigned last Friday and got a $100,000 unsecured bond.

FOX 2 contacted Balic's attorney for comment but received no response.

