Macomb Township Sheetz plan up for vote, some business owners are pushing back

A new Sheetz could be popping up in Macomb Township and Tuesday night's planning commission meeting will unveil the site plans — while some business owners and residents ready to protest.

The backstory:

In order to make room for the project, a CVS at North Avenue and 23 Mile in Macomb Township might be torn down - and some people aren’t too happy about that.

"All of the sudden the last couple years, we’ve been invaded by an outside oil company - it’s called Sheetz," said Eddie Jawad, Jawad Group Investments.

Jawad says he is worried a new Sheetz will affect local businesses, residents and people visiting Macomb Township. One of the big issues — the company’s rapid expansion and cut-throat prices.

"They’re not just coming with one or two stations, they’re coming with a massive stations and put them on every corner and then what bothers me alot is the politicians in the township are allowing it," he said.

This site would be the third proposed Sheetz in the township. Jawad Group Investments owns about 20 gas stations in Southeast Michigan.

He says he wouldn't build in this spot — there are already two gas stations there.

"Every site I’ve built there were no gas stations around me at all. And I had a hard time getting approved," he said. "But these guys march in and they just approve them right away. what exactly is going on behind the scenes?"

The other side:

Frank Viviano is the township supervisor.

"We are big believers in the free market in Macomb Township," he said.

He said that way before this spot became a CVS — it was a gas station.

"Everybody that comes to Macomb Township is treated rhe same way," he said. "Every property owner has rights to develop, or to farm, or to do with their property whatever is allowed under our codes and enforcements. That’s what we’re trying to do - protect everybody’s property interest rights."

The planning commission is set to vote on the site plan, while Jawad and other business owners are set to protest.