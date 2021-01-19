Driver, 12-year-old daughter killed in crash with commercial truck on Van Dyke

A father and daughter are dead after a fiery crash at an intersection between a commercial truck and a Dodge Ram pickup truck at Van Dyke and 21 Mile Tuesday night.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 45-year-old Macomb Township man and his 12-year-old daughter both died from their injuries. A second 12-year-old child is hospitalized and the driver of the commercial truck was not injured, according to Shelby Township police.

The Macomb Township man's truck was fully engulfed in flames according to police when they arrived.

The second child is being treated for serious injuries, police say.

According to investigators, the Dodge Ram truck was northbound Van Dyke, turning left onto 21 Mile. The commercial truck was southbound Van Dyke traveling through the intersection at 21 Mile.

Detectives interviewed the commercial truck driver at the scene and he was released pending the outcome of the investigation which is ongoing.

Advertisement

Anyone in the area that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Services Bureau Sergeant Joseph Wojcik at 586-731-2121 ext. 455

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.