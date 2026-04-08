MacRay Harbor in Harrison Twp. closes event center after fire tears through first floor

The Brief MacRay Harbor on Lake St Clair in Harrison Township was forced to shut down its event center and ballroom after a fire. FOX 2 was told it happened on the first floor in the service panel room of the Banquet and Event space. General Manager Kellie Matthes has been working the phones to relocate countless events in the meantime.



A popular Metro Detroit marina was forced to shut down its event center and ballroom after a fire ripped through part of the building.

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It happened at MacRay Harbor on Lake St Clair in Harrison Township. MacRay Harbor management says an electrical fire has prompted the closure of the popular event center.

FOX 2 was told it happened on the first floor in the service panel room of the Banquet and Event space. The restaurant, which hosts a Sunday brunch open to the public, is also closed.

While the damage has been confined to the first floor, management says it’s the water, soot and smoke damage that will take time to recover from. General Manager Kellie Matthes has been working the phones to relocate countless events in the meantime.

What they're saying:

"You got to let them cry," said Matthes. "You got to let them be frustrated because we are going through our own emotions. Then it’s calming them down. It’s making sure that they know that I’ve got them, and I’m going to do everything I can. Now I’m not perfect, but we are going to do everything we can to make sure that their event goes off without a hitch."

Fox 2: "You mentioned your emotions. This is personal for you too?"

"Yeah, I mean there’s no doubt about it," Matthes replied. "We’re a big family and our marina itself, all of the staff that work here. We work very closely together. At the end of the day, our customers and our clients are the most important."