Man receives probation in mass shooting plot at school graduation in Pontiac

A Pontiac man got three years' probation on Tuesday for his role in plotting a mass shooting at a high school graduation.

The backstory:

Deahveon Whaley, 20, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Authorities said Whaley and another man, 21-year-old Jamarion Hardiman, planned a mass shooting at the Arts and Technology Academy, which was held at the United Wholesale Mortgage sports campus in Pontiac on June 3. 2025.

Police were called to the ceremony after a fight involving the two men broke out, and from there, they managed to uncover and stop the planned shooting.

While investigating the fight, deputies were told about a Snapchat thread, which included threats to shoot up the graduation.

Deputies received assistance from UWM security and were shown video of Hardiman and Whaley.

Multiple weapons were found strategically stashed under vehicles in the parking lot.

The other side:

Whaley spoke in court at sentencing.

"I'm sorry to the community for my actions and my behavior," he said. "I promise going forward my behavior and my actions will change."

Whaley was given credit for 10 months already served in jail.

Hardiman assaulted an unidentified individual after he and Whaley entered together. After UWM security intervened, Hardiman, Whaley, and other individuals involved in the fight left the building, and the fight continued in the parking lot.

The defendants were apparently unarmed at that time.

As seen in the video, Hardiman was then struck by a vehicle before both he and Whaley went to their vehicle and retrieved firearms.

Dig deeper:

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said the suspects were seen on video crouching behind vehicles in the parking lot before leaving the loaded guns under parked vehicles.

These firearms, an AR-style pistol with a round drum that included 40 rounds of ammunition and a Glock pistol with a 40-round magazine, were later retrieved by deputies.

It is unclear if either of the men actually made the threatening Snapchat message or if someone else was behind it.

Hardiman also pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is scheduled to be sentenced next week on April 14 in Oakland County court.

Jamarion Hardiman and Deahveon Whaley are both due in court Aug. 4.