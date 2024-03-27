Two found dead after Madison Heights home catches fire

article

Two people died after a home in Madison Heights caught on fire, the fire department said Wednesday.

First responders visited Harwood Avenue where they found a single story residence on fire around 9:50 a.m. They recovered two people inside the home that were already dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

Two Madison Heights fire rigs were seen outside the home, located at 52 E. Harwood Avenue. An ambulance was also spotted nearby.

It's unclear what caused the fire, but there was damage inside the home.

It's the first fatal fire in the city in a few years, a lieutenant with the fire department said.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Detective Lieutenant Koehler at 248-837-2732 or The Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.