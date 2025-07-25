Madison Heights officer involved shooting leaves one person hospitalized

article

An officer involved shooting left one person injured in a Madison Heights neighborhood on Friday night.

At around 8:15 p.m., Madison Heights Police officers were called to the 27000 block of Brettonwoods Street for reports of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, police say officers found the suspect in a backyard.

It is unknown what led to shots being fired, but police say the suspect was injured and taken to a hospital.

Police did not specify if any officers were also injured in the incident.

According to authorities, there is no threat to the public and an investigation is ongoing.

