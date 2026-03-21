Madison Heights police seeking help to find missing woman with dementia

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File Gjyzi, 82, went missing from near her Madison Heights residence Saturday morning.

She was last seen in the area of 13 Mile and Dequindre around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Gjyzi went for a walk, and didn't return, according to family. She is described as about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

Family told police that she has undiagnosed dementia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.