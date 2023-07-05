Maintenance work to close westbound span of Blue Water Bridge

article

The Blue Water Bridge, one of the vital connections between the United States and Canada, is going to be a bit busier than usual for the next three months as crews perform maintenance on the westbound bridge.

The westbound bridge is closed starting on Wednesday, July 5, through mid-October for maintenance work.

To minimize the impact on traffic, both directions of traffic will be maintained on the bridge's eastbound span.

One lane will be reserved for westbound traffic entering the U.S., and two lanes will be available for eastbound traffic heading into Canada.

However, there will be some restrictions in place during this time. Wide loads will be limited to less than 11 feet, and dedicated lanes for commuter pass holders and buses will not be available.

If you plan on traveling across the Blue Water Bridge from July 5 to Oct. 23, please be aware of the changes in traffic patterns and plan your journey accordingly.