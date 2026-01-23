Officer shot in Roseville, man barricaded in home, police say

The Brief An officer was shot in Roseville Friday evening. The suspect shooter is barricaded inside a home near Frazho Road and Kathy Street. It's unclear what led up to the shoooting.



An officer was shot during an altercation in Roseville, police sources tell FOX 2.

The officer is in unknown condition and a shooter is barricaded inside a home, located near Frazho Road and Kathy Street around 5:45 p.m.

The suspect's condition is unknown.

Michigan State Police are assisting in the response by law enforcement.

Dozens of police vehicles were spotted in the neighborhood, blocking off access to streets in the area south of I-696.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.