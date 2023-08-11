Major stretch of I-696 to close in Oakland County through the weekend

article

A major portion of I-696 will be closed for repairs until Monday, so plan your travel accordingly.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, eastbound I-696 will be closed from I-275 to Telegraph Road until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Westbound I-696 will also be closed from Telegraph to I-275 from 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

To access eastbound I-696, drivers will be directed to take eastbound M-5 and continue onto eastbound Eight Mile.

They should then turn north onto Telegraph Road and take southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway/Northwestern Highway) until reaching Lahser Road, where they will turn north and proceed to eastbound I-696.

For those traveling west, use southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road), then continue on westbound M-5 to reach westbound I-96/I-696.

Other major road closures

There are other traffic shifts also expected to take effect this week, including two I-75 ramps at E. Holly in Oakland County and E M-3 in Wayne County.

Construction on I-275 will close the eastbound and westbound ramps at Ann Arbor Road until mid-September, as well as the northbound ramp to US-12 until late September.

There's also road work on I-94 where a pilot project to install digital infrastructure into the pavement has begun.