Making red velvet pancakes with Zalman's Delicatessen

Steven Alves, Executive Chef, Zalman's Delicatessen, joined us in the FOX 2 Kitchen to show us how to make a breakfast-in-bed that is sure to dazzle this Valentine's Day weekend.

You can get his recipe for Red Velvet pancakes below.

RED VELVET PANCAKES

Makes 16 (4oz) pancakes

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups buttermilk

½ cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

4 teaspoons red food coloring

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup melted butter

4 Egg Whites Whipped

1. Whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

2. In a separate container combine milk and vinegar and let rest for 2min

3. Add sugar, eggs, red food coloring, vanilla and melted butter to milk mixture and whisk

4. Fold in egg whites

5. Once incorporated slowly whisk in dry ingredients until combined

6. Pour desired amount into hot pan

7. Cook until bubbles begin to appear on top of surface then flip and cook through.

Cream Cheese Icing

6oz softened cream cheese

6 Tablespoons softened butter

1 cup powdered sugar

¼ cup milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1. Mix together cream cheese and butter until fluffy (2min)

2. Add in remaining ingredients

BLUEBERRY LEMON COMPOTE

4 cups fresh blueberries

¼ cup sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Advertisement

1. Cook 2 cups blueberries, sugar, salt in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

2. Stirring occasionally, until berries start to burst and mixture becomes thick about 6-8 minutes.

3. Add lemon zest, lemon juice, and rest of blueberries

4. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat

STRAWBERRY BALSAMIC COMPOTE

2 cups sliced strawberries

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoon Honey

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ½ tablespoon fresh mint

1. Heat Balsamic vinegar over medium-high heat till starts to boil

2. Lower heat to medium and reduce by half. It should be thick

3. Add strawberries, honey, lemon juice, vanilla, salt to vinegar.

4. Simmer compote over medium heat for 5 to 10 minutes or until strawberries breakdown.

5. Remove from heat. Add chopped mint. Depending on desired consistency place in blender for a smoother compote.