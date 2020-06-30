Making scrambled tofu with Detroit Vegan Soul

Chef and co-owner Erika Boyd from Detroit Vegan Soul joins us live on The Nine with a meatless recipe.

You can watch as she prepares the dish in the video player, and get her recipe below.

DETROIT VEGAN SOUL

Scrambled Tofu

1 16oz block Extra Firm Tofu

1 cup Diced Roman Tomato

1 cup Chopped Spinach

1/4 cup Diced Red Onion

1/4 cup Nutritional Yeast

1 teaspoon Tumeric

1 teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 teaspoon Pink Himalyan Sea Salt

1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper

1 tablespoon Vegan Butter

Crumble tofu and hand mix all seasonings. Heat 1tbs of vegan butter in a medium sized skillet over medium high heat. Sauté 1c red onion for 1 minute. Toss in seasoned tofu crumble. Add tomato and spinach. Cook for 5-7 minutes.