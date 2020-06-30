Expand / Collapse search

Making scrambled tofu with Detroit Vegan Soul

Published 
Meatless Mondays
FOX 2 Detroit

(FOX 2) - Chef and co-owner Erika Boyd from Detroit Vegan Soul joins us live on The Nine with a meatless recipe. 

You can watch as she prepares the dish in the video player, and get her recipe below. 

Meatless Monday with Detroit Vegan Soul

Chef and co-owner Erika Boyd from Detroit Vegan Soul joins us live on The Nine with a meatless recipe.

DETROIT VEGAN SOUL 
Scrambled Tofu

  • 1 16oz block Extra Firm Tofu
  • 1 cup Diced Roman Tomato
  • 1 cup Chopped Spinach
  • 1/4 cup Diced Red Onion
  • 1/4 cup Nutritional Yeast
  • 1 teaspoon Tumeric
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
  • 1 teaspoon Pink Himalyan Sea Salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper 
  • 1 tablespoon Vegan Butter 

Crumble tofu and hand mix all seasonings. Heat 1tbs of vegan butter in a medium sized skillet over medium high heat. Sauté 1c red onion for 1 minute. Toss in seasoned tofu crumble. Add tomato and spinach. Cook for 5-7 minutes.