Making scrambled tofu with Detroit Vegan Soul
(FOX 2) - Chef and co-owner Erika Boyd from Detroit Vegan Soul joins us live on The Nine with a meatless recipe.
You can watch as she prepares the dish in the video player, and get her recipe below.
DETROIT VEGAN SOUL
Scrambled Tofu
- 1 16oz block Extra Firm Tofu
- 1 cup Diced Roman Tomato
- 1 cup Chopped Spinach
- 1/4 cup Diced Red Onion
- 1/4 cup Nutritional Yeast
- 1 teaspoon Tumeric
- 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 1 teaspoon Pink Himalyan Sea Salt
- 1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 1 tablespoon Vegan Butter
Crumble tofu and hand mix all seasonings. Heat 1tbs of vegan butter in a medium sized skillet over medium high heat. Sauté 1c red onion for 1 minute. Toss in seasoned tofu crumble. Add tomato and spinach. Cook for 5-7 minutes.