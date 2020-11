On Friday, Chef Kirsten Johnston took us to the Cooking School to show us how to make a couple of fall favorites: tomato basil bisque soup and grilled cheese with Shallot Aioli

Tomato Basil Bisque: Sautee Onions, Celery and Garlic Add in 3 cans of diced tomatoes and 3/4 c. water salt and pepper slivered basil blend with immersion blender add cream/vegan creamer