Man, 2 dogs, pulled from burning house in Detroit

A man was found in an upstairs bedroom of a burning house in the 14200 block of Killbourne Street on Detroit's East Side Sunday morning.

The man, and two dogs, were pulled from the burning house, but they weren't supposed to be there, according to Detroit Fire officials. The call came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The fire remains under investigation, according to Detroit Fire officials.

Officials say it appears to be a squatting situation, with power to the house being provided illegally and no gas hookup.

The man was transported to St. John Hospital, in critical condition. Injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

