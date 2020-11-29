Man, 22, shot while in car, suspect allegedly walked up to car, tapped on window and a fired shot

A 22-year-old man is recovering after he reported to police that he was shot while driving Saturday night.

We’re told the shooting happened in the area of Manor Street and Tireman Avenue around 10:45.

The victim was allegedly driving in his car, when an unknown suspect walked up and tapped on the window. As the victim tried to drive away, the suspect fired a gunshot into the car, and struck the him.

After being shot, the victim drove himself to a nearby gas station in the 15400 block of Joy Road, and then called 911. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

As of right now, the suspect is not in custody and the circumstances are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

