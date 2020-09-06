Man, 25, dead after car falls off overpass, Michigan State Police investigate

One person is dead after an accident that happened Sunday afternoon on the eastbound M-8 Freeway ramp to I-75.

Authorities say Michigan State troopers were dispatched to the location around 5:00.

The preliminary revealed that the driver, a 25-year-old man, lost control on the ramp and struck the right wall. His car then went off the overpass and landed on the M-8 Service Drive to I-75. In the midst of everything, the driver was ejected from the car.

Medics arrived to the scene and pronounced the driver dead.

The freeway ramp was closed for investigation purposes, but is not open.

