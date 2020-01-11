Man 26, fatally shot after argument on city’s west side

One man is dead after a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 2:45 in the area of Casgrain and West Lafayette.

Police say when the victim, a 26-year-old man, got into a verbal altercation with the suspect, the suspect fired shots, striking him in the body. At that point the victim was fatally wounded.

As of right now, police do not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- Speak Up.