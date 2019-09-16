Man, 27, dead after motorcycle crash on 8 Mile

article

Detroit Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Saturday around 11 p.m. in the area of 8 Mile and Sherwood.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, was going eastbound on 8 Mile and ran a red light, causing him to hit a mini van that was going north on Sherwood.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

The driver of the mini van was not injured.

Police have not given the name of the victim.