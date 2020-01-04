Man, 30, in critical condition after shooting, police investigate

A 30 -year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Saturday morning in the 50 block Leicester.

Police say at around 11:10, the man was observed lying near the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

As of right now, police say the circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated, but there was a white van observed leaving the scene shortly after.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 1-800- Speak Up.

