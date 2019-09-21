Man, 30, shot while driving near Schoolcraft and Wyoming

article

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 4:15 in the area of Schoolcraft and Wyoming.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 30-year-old man, was driving his car near the above area, when the suspect appeared and fired several shots, striking him.

The victim, a CPL holder, then fired shots back. It is unknown if any of those shots took effect.

The victim was taken to the hospital and suffered from gunshot wounds to the body. He is expected to be okay.

Police say the suspect is a black make, around 5’8 and was last seen wearing a dark hoody and blue jeans.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.



