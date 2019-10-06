Man, 31, in critical condition after being shot, Detroit Police search for suspect

Detroit Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that happened Sunday morning around 2:20 in the 19900 block of Hoover.

Police say the victim, a 31-year-old man, was privately dropped off to an area hospital with a gunshot wound on his left side. He was then rushed into surgery and listed in critical condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.