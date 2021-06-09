Two people have died after a deadly car crash in Detroit early Wednesday morning.

Detroit police say a collision between two cars around 1:30 a.m. on the city's west side left a male adult and a 4-year-old child dead.

A woman was also arrested and taken to the hospital.

The cars involved were a white Nissan Sentra, which was driven by a woman, and a red Chevy Impala, driven by the now-deceased man.

The crash happened on Seven Mile Road near Faust, just west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police have not released any official information about the details of the crash, however, a source told FOX 2 the child that was killed was in the back of the white car.

Shortly after the crash, a passerby went to the site and pulled the boy from his car seat after observing smoke from the car and worried it may catch fire. They also said the female driver of the white car was his mom.

Both cars sustained heavy damage to the front and sides of the vehicles. The white sedan was off the road following the crash.

The cars were towed around 4 a.m. and a medical examiner for the county was also onsite. Police plan to review footage from nearby green light cameras.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later with FOX 2 for more information.