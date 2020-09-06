Man, 51, shot during argument, Detroit Police investigate

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning around 3:45 in the 16200 block of Greenfield.

Police say the victim, a 51-year-old man, reported that an unknown male suspect shot him during an argument, then fled the scene.

Medics arrived and took the victim to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The circumstance surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.