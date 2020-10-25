Man, 58, found fatally shot, Police investigate

Detroit Police are trying gather more information on a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say around 1:15 in the 3400 Block of Van Dyke, a 58-year-old man was fatally shot outside of the location.

As of right now, police have no information on the suspect or what led to the shooting.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

