Man, 60, hit while riding bike in Milford 

The Milford Police Department is looking for a suspect who hit a 60-year-old man while driving, and kept going.

On Friday around 7:45 p.m., police say they arrived to the area of East Buno Road and Child’s Lake Road, after they received a 911 call from someone stating they heard a loud noise, then discovered the man lying on the ground injured.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the 60-year-old man was riding his bike in the area, when an unknown driver struck him, and kept going. We’re told the man always rides his bike in the area, and during the time of the incident, he had groceries.

He was taken to the hospital with significant, but non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say there was a red pickup truck in the area. However, police say they’re not limiting the investigation to one car.

Police do believe the suspect’s car may have some damage on its front hood.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 248-684-1815.