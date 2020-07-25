Man, 62, dead after Bedford Township crash

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon right before 3:00 on Temperance Road, east of Mclanathan Avenue in Bedford Township.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 62-year-old man was driving a 2010 Mazda with a 52-year-old woman, who was in the front seat.

While they were traveling westbound on Temperance Road, it was reported that the man had a medical emergency, which caused the car to leave the road and strike a tree.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was not injured.

As of right now, the crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7756.