The Brief The Michigan Attorney General is investigating a gas station in Romulus for price gouging. It's not the first time the Romulus-based location has been probed for over-charging customers. An investigator purchased gas in April for more than a dollar over the average.



A gas station near Detroit Metro Airport is under investigation for price gouging after a staff member with the Michigan Attorney General's office purchased fuel for $5.24 per gallon.

The April 9 transaction happened at a BP gas station in Romulus on the same day fuel costs across the region were more than a dollar less.

What we know:

Several consumer complaints about the gas station at 9201 Middlebelt Rd in 2025 and 2026 kicked off an effort by the state AG's office to investigate the claims.

Recently, Dana Nessel's office filed a petition seeking ‘investigative authority’ from the circuit court in Wayne County. Last week, the AG's office was granted authority and issued subpoenas to investigate further.

Then in April, an investigator with the AG's office purchased gas for $5.24 a gallon. Data from GasBuddy showed other gas stations around Metro Detroit charging between $3.79 and $3.99 a gallon.

The department has continued to monitor prices at the station, finding a disparity ranging from 22% to 72% more than competitors.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time the gas station has been investigated for price gouging. In 2023, a similar investigation was carried out, but while under different ownership.

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What they're saying:

"With the price of everything already squeezing families, the last thing Michiganders and our visitors who are rushing to return a rental car need is to be taken advantage of at the pump," said Attorney General Nessel. "Allegations of marking up prices, here by as much as 72% over the average, call for a vigorous investigation. My office remains committed to pursuing those who engage in illegal price gouging to the fullest extent of the law."