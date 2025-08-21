Man accused of attacking West Bloomfield Planet Fitness employees, trying to run over police officer
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man allegedly attacked West Bloomfield Planet Fitness employees, tried to run over a police officer, and led police on a chase Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the gym at 6433 Orchard Lake around 9:30 a.m. on reports that a man was punching staff. While on the way, officers learned the man had also charged at the staff with a metal object.
The backstory:
When police arrived at the gym, the suspect was in a vehicle in the parking lot. Police said he tried to run over an officer with his vehicle before hitting multiple patrol vehicles and fleeing.
The suspect led officers on a high-speed chase into a subdivision, where he hit police vehicles again before officers stopped his vehicle.
Police said the man then resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody and brought to a hospital for minor injuries. A police officer also suffered minor injuries that required treatment at a hospital.
What you can do:
Police are currently looking for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-975-8999.
The Source: West Bloomfield Township police provided this information in a press release.