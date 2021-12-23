Man accused of assault that killed grandmother when told to leave his grandparents' Monroe County home

article

A man is accused of an assault that killed his grandmother last week in Monroe County.

Authorities said Jeffrey Travis Ott, 28, went to his grandparents' home on Sterns Road in Bedford Township on the afternoon of Dec. 17.

When his grandparents told him to leave, there was an argument.

Related: Grandson charged with murder after grandparents found dead in Livingston Co. home

Authorities said Ott tried to force his way into the home from the back of the house. When his 71-year-old grandfather tried to stop him, Ott is accused of assaulting him. Ott allegedly also assaulted his 72-year-old grandmother when she tried to intervene.

Ott fled the home but was located and arrested without incident.

Both grandparents were taken to a hospital. The grandfather was treated and released that day, but the grandmother died Tuesday.

Ott is charged with open murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and attempted first-degree home invasion. His bond was set at $500,000.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.