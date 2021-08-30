Man accused of taking photos of teen while she changed in fitting room at Utica store

article

A man is accused of taking photos under a fitting room door at a Utica store while a teen changed last week.

According to court records, Kristopher Joseph Murray, 38, is accused of sticking a phone under a fitting room door at a store at Shelby Corners at Hall and Schoenherr roads Wednesday. The teen who was in the room saw him do it.

Murray is on the sex offender registry after he was convicted of capturing distributing images of an unclothed person last year. He was caught taking photos up the skirt of a woman at Somerset Mall in Troy in February 2020.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim of Murray is asked to call police at 586-731-2345.