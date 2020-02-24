Clinton Township man arrested for taking "upskirt" photos at Somerset Mall

Troy Police have arrested a man after officers observed him taking "upskirt" photos of an unsuspecting woman at a mall.

Last Friday afternoon, a 36-year-old man was spotted following a 16-year-old female closely on an escalator, apparently taking pictures between her legs.

After tracking him down, an officer arrested Kristopher Murray, a Clinton Township man. He's charged with one count of Capturing Image of Unclothed Person, a five-year felony. He's also charged with one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, a seven-year felony.

The victim said she did notice someone standing closely, but was unaware she was being photographed.

Murray was arraigned Feb. 22 and subsequently bonded out. His next hearing is scheduled for March 2 at 8:30 am.