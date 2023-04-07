Man accused of threatening to shoot up Michigan hospital, drive truck through front doors

Authorities say a Flint man threatened to shoot up McLaren Hospital and drive his truck through the front doors.

Edvin Pendleton Williams, 61, was arrested and charged after calling the hospital at 401 S. Ballenger Hwy. twice on April 1 to make the threats.

Michigan State Police arrested Williams at his home. They also searched his home and seized a pistol and ammo because he is a felon who is not allowed to possess firearms.

He was arraigned Thursday on terrorism charges.