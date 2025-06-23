Man accused of stabbing, kicking door while trying to break into Bloomfield Township home
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - While trying to break into a Bloomfield Township home over the weekend, police say a man stabbed and kicked the front door until officers showed up.
According to police, a resident called 911 around 1:40 a.m. Saturday to report that a man dressed in all black was stabbing their door with a knife and trying to kick in the door. When officers arrived, they found Peter Chan-Woong Chung, 37, on the porch stabbing the door.
Police said the stabbing splintered the door jamb, causing more than $1,000 worth of damage.
Chung was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted home invasion. He was given a $25,0000 cash/surety bond.
What's next:
Chung is due back in court July 3 for a probable cause conference.
The Source: Bloomfield Township police provided this information in a press release.