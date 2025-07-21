Man arrested for trying to sexually assault Wayne State student who let him use her bathroom

The Brief A man is accused of threatening to sexually assault a Wayne State University student after she let him into her apartment to use the bathroom. The suspect allegedly tried to lock her in the bathroom and implied he had a knife. Police are looking for the suspect, who was last seen walking on W. Warren after leaving the victim's home at Wayne Drive Apartments.



A man has been arrested after he was accused of threatening to sexually assault a Wayne State University student after she let him into her Detroit home Saturday to use the bathroom

The suspect was wanted after the woman reported the attempted sexual assault Saturday night at her apartment at Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments.

The backstory:

Around 11 p.m., the victim allowed the suspect into her residence and, while inside, the man allegedly lured the victim into the bathroom and tried to close the door.

Police said he implied he had a knife and threatened to sexually assault her. A struggle ensued between the two, and at one point the suspect physically assaulted the victim.

Eventually, the victim convinced the man to leave, and he did. He was last seen walking east on W. Warren.

Police have not given the suspect's. name but said he was not affiliated with the university.

He is described as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 30. He stands about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and has a build police described as "husky" and weighs about 220 pounds. He has short hair that is about 1 inch to 1 ½ inches long.

He had on black glasses that were square or rectangular with a white stripe inside. He was wearing a light blue shirt with black print on the front and pants described as being "heavy material." He was carrying a black backpack at the time.

Police also noted that the suspect had a strong body odor that the victim described as sweaty.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to call WSU police at 313-577-2053 or email wsupdis@wayne.edu. If you spot the suspect near campus, call the WSU Police Department's emergency line at 313-577-2222.