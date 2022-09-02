Man admits to murdering woman at Ann Arbor senior apartments

A man is in custody after Ann Arbor police say he killed a woman inside her apartment.

Patricia Falkenstern, 65, was found dead Thursday afternoon in her unit at Courthouse Square Apartments during a police welfare check.

Officers arrested 61-year-old man who also lives at Courthouse Square and knew Falkenstern. Police said the man admitted to killing Falkenstern while visiting her apartment Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing. The suspect is at the Washtenaw County Jail pending charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jon McDonagh 734.794.6930, x49311, or JMcDonagh@a2gov.org.