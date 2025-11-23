Man arrested after attempted abduction at northern Michigan gas station

The Michigan State Police arrested a man they say was involved in an attempted abduction at a Meijer Gas Station in Garfield Township Sunday morning.

A woman reported that the man tried to force her into his vehicle at about 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot at the gas station.

Troopers from the MSP and deputies from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area and began a canvas looking for the suspect vehicle. About 90 minutes after the alleged kidnapping attempt, the vehicle was located.

A traffic stop was conducted, and a male subject was taken into custody and later lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail. The suspect is a 51-year-old man from Benzie County.