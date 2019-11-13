Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after string of armed robberies along 11 Mile Road

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man has been arrested after a series of robberies along 11 Mile Road in Oakland County. 

Scott Davis is facing multiple charges of armed robbery, with each carrying a penalty of up to life in prison. 

The armed robberies happened this month at a 7-Eleven, a Cottage Inn and a Mobil gas station. 

The first one happened around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Mobil Gas Station between Barrington and Palmer streets. The clerk said a suspect jumped over the counter with a knife and demanded money. The suspect took the cash drawer and ran off. 

Then around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 the Cottage Inn right across the street was robbed. The clerk again said somebody with a knife came in and demanded money from the register. 

The same thing happened at the 7-Eleven a few blocks west on Nov. 12. 

No injuries were ever reported. 

Police did not give any information about what led them to the suspect's arrest. 