Man arrested after string of armed robberies along 11 Mile Road

A man has been arrested after a series of robberies along 11 Mile Road in Oakland County.

Scott Davis is facing multiple charges of armed robbery, with each carrying a penalty of up to life in prison.

The armed robberies happened this month at a 7-Eleven, a Cottage Inn and a Mobil gas station.

The first one happened around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Mobil Gas Station between Barrington and Palmer streets. The clerk said a suspect jumped over the counter with a knife and demanded money. The suspect took the cash drawer and ran off.

Then around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 the Cottage Inn right across the street was robbed. The clerk again said somebody with a knife came in and demanded money from the register.

The same thing happened at the 7-Eleven a few blocks west on Nov. 12.

No injuries were ever reported.

Police did not give any information about what led them to the suspect's arrest.