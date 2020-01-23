Man arrested for armed robbery in Detroit had more than 30 iPhones

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man after an armed robbery at a cell phone store in Detroit.

We're told the robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the 1100 block of W. Warren at a Sprint store, near the Lodge Service Drive.

The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the cashier give him merchandise. The cashier complied and gave the man more than 30 iPhones and some cash.

The suspect ran out of the store with the stolen items.

When officers were called to the scene, they saw the suspect running away and pursued him.

The suspect was caught and taken into custody and officers recovered the stolen items.

Charges are pending.