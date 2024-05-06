I-696 exit ramps to Southfield Road closed; 11 Mile closed near intersection

Both east and west I-696 exits to Southfield Road are closed and will remain closed for the next few weeks.

11 Mile Road is also closed on the west side of the intersection.

Once reopened, the east side of the 11 Mile Road intersection at Southfield Road will close, while the westbound I-696 ramp to Southfield will also remain closed.

These closures will be in place for approximately three weeks, the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) said. The closures are part of resurfacing happening on Southfield Road between 11 and 12 Mile. That project started last week.

I-696 ramp detours: