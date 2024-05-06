I-696 exit ramps to Southfield Road closed; 11 Mile closed near intersection
LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Both east and west I-696 exits to Southfield Road are closed and will remain closed for the next few weeks.
11 Mile Road is also closed on the west side of the intersection.
Once reopened, the east side of the 11 Mile Road intersection at Southfield Road will close, while the westbound I-696 ramp to Southfield will also remain closed.
These closures will be in place for approximately three weeks, the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) said. The closures are part of resurfacing happening on Southfield Road between 11 and 12 Mile. That project started last week.
I-696 ramp detours:
- Eastbound I-696 to Southfield Road detour is I-696 to Evergreen Road to Twelve Mile Road, back to Southfield Road.
- Westbound I-696 to Southfield detour is I-696 to Greenfield Road to Nine Mile Road to Southfield Road.
- The detour route for 11 Mile Road traffic while the west half of the 11 Mile Road/Southfield Road intersection is closed will be Evergreen Road to 10 Mile Road to Southfield Road and vice versa. 11 Mile traffic approaching Southfield from the east will be able to turn right or left at Southfield Road.
- The detour route for Southfield traffic wishing to travel west on 11 Mile Road is Southfield Road to either 10 Mile Road or 12 Mile Road to Evergreen and back to 11 Mile Road.