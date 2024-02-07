Man arrested for indecent exposure in Planet Fitness parking lot while filming women

article

Troy police arrested a man accused of masturbating in his car while filming female patrons walking by.

The 30-year-old Holly man was parked in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, 288 John R Road on Jan. 30, where police were dispatched.

Before officers arrived at the scene, witnesses said the suspect was leaving the parking lot in his vehicle. Officers responding spotted the suspect's vehicle going south on John R near 14 Mile where they made a traffic stop.

Officers spoke with the suspect who claimed he stopped in the parking lot to take a phone call and urinated inside a cup, but thought no one saw him.

Witnesses at the scene spoke to police and reported seeing the male masturbating in his vehicle after they pulled into a parking spot near him in the lot.

The women told officers that even after moving their vehicles to a different area of the parking lot, the suspect followed them in his vehicle to the new location.

The man was arrested and transported to the Troy Police Lock-up Facility for Indecent Exposure.



