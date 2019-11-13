Man arrested for launching firebomb at woman in Redford, leaving her in a coma

A man suspected of firebombing a woman outside a Coney Island in Redford on Saturday and leaving her in a coma has been arrested.

Will Helmer, 63, was arrested by US Marshal Task Force in Detroit on Detroit's west side Tuesday.

Police say Dorothy Spinnela was attacked as she was leaving work around 8 p.m. Saturday at a Coney Island in Redford. Her son, Bryan Morrissey, said a friend told her to come outside and once she left the back door, something was thrown at her.

"A guy came up, threw a bottle at her, it went into flames, she started screaming," he said.

Spinnela was left in a coma and family says her injuries are severe.

"When she comes out of this she will never be the same," said Anita Deming, the victim's niece. She said her whole head is burnt, leaving her largely "unrecognizable."

"She's got over 40 percent burns on her body, lungs, and heart," Morrissey said.

Morrissey says this happened as his mom was recently diagnosed with cancer but was not giving up hope that she still had time to turn her life around.

The family has set up a GoFundMe as they pull together resources for Spinella's care, donate here.

