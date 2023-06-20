Man arrested in I-94 shooting at off-duty officer; guns, illegal marijuana and $50,000 seized from home

article

A 24-year-old Detroit man has been arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting at an off-duty police officer on I-94.

In a search of the suspect's home, Michigan State Police say it seized two rifles, a pistol, several pounds of illegal marijuana packaged for sale and approximately $50,000 in cash.

The suspect is being lodged at the Detroit Detention Center pending a review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The freeway shooting happened at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police said nobody was injured, but the off-duty officer's car was struck by a gunshot.

MSP said the victim was a 22-year-old off-duty Detroit Police Officer who was driving west with another person when a suspect got angry and began throwing bottles and other items at his car. At some point, the victim heard a pop and later pulled off and found his car had been hit once with a bullet.

"This is just another example of the great work the Freeway Investigative Support Team," said 1st Lt. Michael Shaw, Michigan State Police. "Between the relentless work of these detectives and the use of technology, we hope this will serve as a deterrent to those seeking to commit crimes on the freeway."

Investigate Update:

The Freeway Investigative Support Team have completed the search of the 24 year old male suspects home in Detroit. They seized two rifles, a pistol, several pounds of illegal marijuana packaged for sale and approximately $50,000. pic.twitter.com/bL6aRtFkuu — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) June 21, 2023

Photo courtesy: MSP Second District Twitter



