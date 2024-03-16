Man arrested in Warren after fight with police, short chase; officer injured while responding

An officer who was responding as backup to assist in the arrest of a man who had run from and fought with police was injured when he was struck by a motorist in the area of 9 Mile and Hoover.

The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The incident started just before 5 p.m. March 16 when officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a gold Chevy Malibu in the area of 8 Mile and Ryan roads.

The driver was uncooperative and began to fight with officers as they went to have him exit the vehicle.

During this fight, the driver fled the scene in his vehicle and, in doing so, struck an officer, possibly running over an officer’s foot. A vehicle pursuit then ensued and traveled through several streets in Detroit before the driver pulled over in the area of 8 Mile near Russell.

The driver again fought with officers who were able to take him into custody after a successful Taser deployment.

Officers canvassed the area for a gun which officers believe the driver may have discarded during the pursuit. The driver was transported to the Warren Police Department jail. Both officers involved in this incident did not require medical attention.

When the call about the fight went out over the radio, several other officers began to respond to the scene.

One of those officers, with his lights and sirens going, was struck by a silver Nissan Altima that did not yield.

The officer sustained a possible concussion and likely a broken hand.

The other driver did not sustain any injuries and was cooperative with investigators on the scene. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this incident.