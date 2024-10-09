Man arrested for swapping barcodes at Michigan Walmart to pay less at self-checkout

article

Police caught a northern Michigan man after they say he was swapping barcodes inside a Walmart store so that he didn't have to pay full price for the items.

Mark Allen Kornacki, 56, visited the Cadillac store several times between Sept. 1 and Sept. 10 and switched barcodes before scanning them at self-checkout, Michigan State Police said. This scheme allowed him to get more than $1,700 worth of items for less than $500.

At one point, loss prevention tried to talk to Kornacki, but he did not cooperate with them and left the store, police said.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

After reviewing security video and determining how much Kornacki had stolen with the ticket swapping, a warrant was issued, and he was arrested when he went to visit his probation officer.

Kornacki was arraigned Tuesday on one count of first-degree retail fraud. His bond was set at $1,000.