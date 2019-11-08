Man attempting to stop brother from choking sister fatally shoots brother, also hits sister

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to intervene as a brother choked his sister -- shooting and killing the brother but also accidentally hitting the woman.

Police say it happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 12500 block of Duchess. A 30-year-old man went to his 33-year-old sister's home and was let into the house.

Officials say a verbal fight broke out that turned physical, resulting in the brother choking his sister. A suspect, a CPL holder, witnessed the fight and fired shots in the direction of the man, but hit both brother and sister.

The man died at the scene, but the woman was taken to the hospital.

The suspect, an 18-year-old man, was arrested and the weapon was recovered.

