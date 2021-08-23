Man charged after fatal wrong-way crash that killed motorcyclists on I-96 in Detroit

A driver is facing charges after he is accused of hitting a motorcycle while driving the wrong way on I-96 in Detroit last month.

Mitchell J. Dukes, 33, of Hamburg, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating under the influence causing death.

Police allege Dukes was traveling west on the eastbound side of the freeway around 3:15 a.m. July 31 when he hit a motorcycle ridden by a man and a woman. The motorcycle caught fire.

According to police, Dukes has a prior alcohol offense. He was given a $500,000 cash bond, no 10%.